Oil keeps a lid on European shares, Novartis drives health stocks
* UK's Imagination Tech puts itself up for sale, shares bounce
June 13 Intrexon Corporation:
* Intrexon and Johnson Matthey collaborate on fermentative production of peptide-based active pharmaceutical ingredients
* Under terms, JM will have access to co's technologies and expertise for microbe-based fermentative production of specific target apis
* Agreement also provides for milestone payments to Intrexon, as well as royalties based on net sales of commercialized products
* Intrexon Corporation says Intrexon will receive a technology access fee and reimbursement for all research and development costs
* Through collaboration, co to utilize proprietary microbial hosts, fermentation processes for expression of peptides with high fidelity, titer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: and
PARIS, June 22 Airbus conceded defeat to arch-rival Boeing at the Paris Airshow on Thursday as a last-minute haul of almost 100 orders, including new interest from Iran, failed to close a gap opened up by the launch of Boeing's new 737 model.
By Marton Dunai BUDAPEST, June 22 The Romanian leu held steady on Thursday despite the political uncertainty over who will succeed ousted Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu. Grindeanu fell in a no-confidence vote initiated by his own party, which is controlled by political adversary Liviu Dragnea. Dragnea is expected to come up with a new candidate by Monday, when President Klaus Iohannis considers his choice. Centrist President Klaus Iohannis has said he will only approv