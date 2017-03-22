BRIEF-Five Oaks Investment announces pricing of additional shares of common stock
* Five Oaks Investment Corp. announces pricing of additional shares of common stock
March 22 Intrinsic4d Inc :
* Intrinsic4d Inc. announces receipt of notice of intent to sell Intrinsic4d, Llc's assets and provides update on financial status and solvency
* Anticipates unless it is able raise additional capital almost immediately, it will be unable to cure defaults under debentures
* Mosaic is seeking to sell substantially all of assets of operating subsidiary to highest qualified bidder at a public sale Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Five Oaks Investment Corp. announces pricing of additional shares of common stock
HONG KONG, June 16 Creditors of struggling commodity trader Noble Group Ltd have agreed to offer a lifeline by pushing back a repayment deadline on a crucial credit line until October, a source familiar with the matter said on Friday.
LONDON, June 16 World shares steadied on Friday after selling in the tech sector triggered their biggest fall in over a month, while the yen slid to a two-week low as the Bank of Japan signalled its stimulus was staying in place.