BRIEF-Seanergy Maritime Holdings enters up to $18.0 million term loan with Amsterdam Trade Bank N.V
* Seanergy Maritime Holdings - on May 24, 2017, co entered up to $18.0 million term loan with Amsterdam Trade Bank N.V
Feb 22 Intrinsic4d Inc
* Intrinsic4D announces default on outstanding debentures, CEO and director resignations and financial status and solvency
* Says Kyle Appleby appointed interim CEO
* Intrinsic4D Inc - Jorey Chernett has resigned as director and CEO of corporation
* Intrinsic4D Inc - unless co can raise additional capital almost immediately, it will default and be unable to pay obligations due in next 30 days Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Seanergy Maritime Holdings - on May 24, 2017, co entered up to $18.0 million term loan with Amsterdam Trade Bank N.V
(Adds details on dollar, euro, sterling contracts, table, analyst comment, byline) By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, June 16 Speculators slashed net long positions on the U.S. dollar in the latest week to their lowest level since last August, according to calculations by Reuters and Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The value of the dollar's net long position slid to $6.48 billion in the week ended June 13, from $8.0 billion the previous w
* U.S. stocks end flat, though Amazon.com, Whole Foods deal weighs