March 31 iNtRON Biotechnology Inc :

* Says it received patent on March 31, for novel streptococcus iniae bacteriophage str-inp-1 and its use for preventing proliferation of streptococcus iniae

* Patent number is 10-2015-0141281

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/7d0ygA

