April 3 iNtRON Biotechnology Inc :

* Says it receives patent about Novel aeromonas salmonicida bacteriophage aer-SAP-1 and its use for preventing proliferation of aeromonas salmonicida

* Says patent number is 10-2015-0149869

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/thDDsq

