BRIEF-Uniqure publishes data further demonstrating favorable immunogenicity profile of aav5-based gene therapies
April 3 iNtRON Biotechnology Inc :
* Says it receives patent about Novel aeromonas salmonicida bacteriophage aer-SAP-1 and its use for preventing proliferation of aeromonas salmonicida
* Says patent number is 10-2015-0149869
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/thDDsq
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Aileron Therapeutics appoints Donald Dougherty as senior vice president and chief financial officer
* Aileron Therapeutics appoints Donald Dougherty as senior vice president and chief financial officer

* VBL Therapeutics announces appointment of Dr. Corinne Epperly as U.S. Chief Operating Officer