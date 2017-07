July 21 (Reuters) - iNtRON Biotechnology Inc :

* Says it receives patent about novel enterohemorrhage Escherichia coli bacteriophage Esc-CHP-1 and its use for preventing proliferation of enterohemorrhage Escherichia coli

* Says patent number is 10-2014-0191676

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/mhMyxW

