May 30 Intu Properties Plc:
* Joint venture
* Intu Properties Plc and TH Real Estate announce creation
of a new joint venture for Madrid Xanadú shopping centre
* TH Real Estate will acquire a 50 per cent interest in
joint venture for a price of 264.4 million euros (50 percent of
price paid by Intu)
* Joint venture arrangements provide that Intu will
continue to be manager of centre
* closing of transaction is subject to certain completion
conditions including regulatory approvals
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)