May 30 Intu Properties Plc:

* Joint venture

* ‍Intu Properties Plc and TH Real Estate announce creation of a new joint venture for Madrid Xanadú shopping centre​

* T‍H Real Estate will acquire a 50 per cent interest in joint venture for a price of 264.4 million euros (50 percent of price paid by Intu)​

* ‍Joint venture arrangements provide that Intu will continue to be manager of centre​

‍closing of transaction is subject to certain completion conditions including regulatory approvals​