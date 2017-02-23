Feb 23 Intu Properties Plc

* FY net rental income 447 million stg versus 428 million stg year ago

* FY underlying EPS 15.0 pence versus 14.2 pence year ago

* FY property revaluation deficit 64 million stg versus surplus of 351 million stg year ago

* FY underlying earnings 200 million stg versus 187 million stg year ago

* FY dividend per share 14 pence versus 13.7 pence year ago

* As at December 31, NAV per share 404 pence versus 404 pence year ago

* On like-for-like basis, FY net rental income up by 3.6 percent

* Environment for business this year likely to be challenging as full impact emerges of UK's EU Referendum vote - CEO

* "Well positioned as we focus on top quality assets in prime locations with high occupancy and strong footfall" - CEO