Nikkei rises to one-week high after BOJ keeps policy steady
TOKYO, June 16 Japan's Nikkei share average rose to a one-week high on Friday as the yen dropped, after an expected policy decision by the Bank of Japan provided relief to investors.
Feb 23 Intu Properties Plc
* FY net rental income 447 million stg versus 428 million stg year ago
* FY underlying EPS 15.0 pence versus 14.2 pence year ago
* FY property revaluation deficit 64 million stg versus surplus of 351 million stg year ago
* FY underlying earnings 200 million stg versus 187 million stg year ago
* FY dividend per share 14 pence versus 13.7 pence year ago
* As at December 31, NAV per share 404 pence versus 404 pence year ago
* On like-for-like basis, FY net rental income up by 3.6 percent
* Environment for business this year likely to be challenging as full impact emerges of UK's EU Referendum vote - CEO
* "Well positioned as we focus on top quality assets in prime locations with high occupancy and strong footfall" - CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, June 16 Japan's Nikkei share average rose to a one-week high on Friday as the yen dropped, after an expected policy decision by the Bank of Japan provided relief to investors.
June 16 Taiwan's State-run Chang Hwa Bank , the ninth-largest bank by assets:
* DIVESTITURE PROJECT OF PRIVATE BANKING ACTIVITIES IN ASIA