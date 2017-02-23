Feb 23 Intuit Inc

* Intuit reports second-quarter revenue up 10 percent; quickbooks online subscribers grow 49 percent

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.05

* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.26

* Intuit Inc sees revenue of $2.50 billion to $2.55 billion for q3

* Intuit Inc sees gaap diluted earnings per share of $3.61 to $3.66 for Q3

* Sees FY 2017 GAAP earnings per share $3.47 to $3.57

* Intuit Inc says Q2 total small business segment revenue increased 12 percent

* Intuit Inc says Q2 small business online ecosystem revenue growth accelerated to 30 percent, up from 26 percent in Q1 of fiscal 2017

* Intuit reiterated guidance for full fiscal year 2017

* Intuit Inc sees Q3 quickbooks online subscribers of 2.0 million. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: