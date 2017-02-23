Feb 23 Intuit Inc
* Intuit reports second-quarter revenue up 10 percent;
quickbooks online subscribers grow 49 percent
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.05
* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.26
* Intuit Inc sees revenue of $2.50 billion to $2.55 billion
for q3
* Intuit Inc sees gaap diluted earnings per share of $3.61
to $3.66 for Q3
* Sees FY 2017 GAAP earnings per share $3.47 to $3.57
* Intuit Inc says Q2 total small business segment revenue
increased 12 percent
* Intuit Inc says Q2 small business online ecosystem revenue
growth accelerated to 30 percent, up from 26 percent in Q1 of
fiscal 2017
* Intuit reiterated guidance for full fiscal year 2017
* Intuit Inc sees Q3 quickbooks online subscribers of 2.0
million.
