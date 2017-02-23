BRIEF-AV Concept Hold says expects to record an increase in FY net profit
* Expected result due to significant increase of more than 25% in company's share of profits and losses of joint ventures and associates
Feb 23 Intuitive Aerial AB (publ):
* Fy net sales 9.6 million Swedish crowns ($1 million) versus 4.8 million crowns year ago
* Fy operating loss 8.8 million crowns versus loss 12.1 million crowns year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.9756 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Memory Technologies, LLC, a unit of co, and Western Digital Corporation have entered into a settlement and patent license agreement
* Says its unit signs cooperation agreement to set up fund of size 2 billion yuan ($293.58 million) with partner