March 20 Intuitive Aerial AB (publ):

* Decides on rights issue of shares and warrants

* Full subscription will add company with about 8.2 million Swedish crowns ($930,000) before issue costs

* Subscription price per unit will be 5.00 crowns, of which subscription price per share amounts to 2.50 crowns

* Has decided on overallotment option which will bring proceeds of about 3.25 million Swedish crowns before issue costs upon full subscription

($1 = 8.8045 Swedish crowns)