BRIEF-Viking Therapeutics announces $4.3 mln registered direct offering
April 18 Intuitive Surgical Inc
* Intuitive Srgical sees 2017 procedure growth 12-14 percent, up from previous view 9-12 percent
* Intuitive Surgical sees 2017 gross profit at upper end of previous forecast of 69-71 percent
* Intuitive Surgical sees 2017 operating expenses at higher end of 15-18 percent forecast
* Intuitive Surgical sees 2017 tax rate 26.5-28.5 percent of pre-tax income Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Bill Berkrot)
* Publication of circular and prospectus in connection with proposed acquisition of reynolds american inc.
SEATTLE, June 14 General Electric Co said on Wednesday it will fold its energy connections business into its GE Power unit, and that connections chief Russell Stokes would lead the combined business as Steve Bolze retires as head of GE Power.