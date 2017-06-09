BRIEF-Sears Canada seeks creditor protection
* Sears Canada seeks creditor protection to pursue restructuring plan
June 9 Invacare Corp:
* Invacare Corporation prices offering of $105 million aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes
* Says priced $105 million aggregate principal amount of 4.50% convertible senior notes due 2022 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Chesapeake Energy Corporation announces redemption of 2.500% contingent convertible senior notes due 2037
* Chesapeake Energy Corporation announces redemption of 2.75% contingent convertible senior notes due 2035