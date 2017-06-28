BRIEF-Dialog Semiconductor is investing an additional $15 mln in Energous
Dialog Semiconductor Plc says announced that Dialog Semiconductor is investing an additional $15 million in Energous
June 28Invengo Information Technology Co Ltd
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.1 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for FY 2016 to shareholders of record on July 3
* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on July 4 and the dividend will be paid on July 4
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/gKmXA6
(Beijing Headline News)
SAN FRANCISCO, June 28 Storage startup Tintri inc, which was planning to start trading its shares on NASDAQ on Thursday, said its listing plans have "changed," according to a statement by a company spokesman.
