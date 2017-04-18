UPDATE 3-Japan govt-led bid for Toshiba chip unit to include SK Hynix -sources
* Toshiba unlikely to make decision Thursday - source (Add more source, S&P comments)
April 18 Invensense Inc
* Invensense receives regulatory clearances
* Says all necessary regulatory clearances have been received for acquisition by TDK Corporation of Invensense Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* H2O Midstream acquires Permian Basin produced water assets from Encana Oil & Gas
* Outfront Media acquires Canadian Digital Billboard portfolio