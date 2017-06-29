BRIEF-Accelerated Pharma now expects IPO price per unit between $4 and $6
* Accelerated Pharma Inc now sees IPO of 1.5 million units consisting of common stock and two Series A warrants - sec filing
June 29 INVENTIVA SA:
* INVENTIVA ANNOUNCES NEW COMPELLING DATA ON ODIPARCIL/IVA336 TO BE PRESENTED AT MPS SOCIETY NATIONAL CONFERENCE
* CONFIRMATION OF POTENTIAL TO BE FIRST ORALLY AVAILABLE SUBSTRATE REDUCTION THERAPY FOR MPS VI PATIENTS
* PHASE IIA IMPROVES CLINICAL STUDY SCHEDULED TO BEGIN BEFORE YEAR END 2017
* PROFESSOR HENDRIKSZ WILL ALSO PRESENT DESIGN OF PLANNED PHASE IIA IMPROVES (IMPROVE MPS TREATMENT) CLINICAL STUDY
* PHASE IIA IMPROVES CLINICAL STUDY IS EXPECTED TO ENROLL ITS FIRST PATIENT BEFORE YEAR END Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Accelerated Pharma Inc now sees IPO of 1.5 million units consisting of common stock and two Series A warrants - sec filing
* Says it plans to issue up to 2.0 billion yuan ($295.08 million) commercial paper
FRANKFURT, June 30 Bayer has filed a request for approval of its planned $66 billion takeover of U.S. seeds company Monsanto with European Union regulators, a spokesman for the German pharmaceuticals and pesticides maker said on Friday.