June 29 INVENTIVA SA:

* INVENTIVA ANNOUNCES NEW COMPELLING DATA ON ODIPARCIL/IVA336 TO BE PRESENTED AT MPS SOCIETY NATIONAL CONFERENCE

* ‍CONFIRMATION OF POTENTIAL TO BE FIRST ORALLY AVAILABLE SUBSTRATE REDUCTION THERAPY FOR MPS VI PATIENTS​

* ‍PHASE IIA IMPROVES CLINICAL STUDY SCHEDULED TO BEGIN BEFORE YEAR END 2017​

* PROFESSOR HENDRIKSZ WILL ALSO PRESENT DESIGN OF PLANNED PHASE IIA IMPROVES (IMPROVE MPS TREATMENT) CLINICAL STUDY

* PHASE IIA IMPROVES CLINICAL STUDY IS EXPECTED TO ENROLL ITS FIRST PATIENT BEFORE YEAR END