BRIEF-Kolen lowers conversion price of 8th series convertible bonds to 3,271 won/share
* Says it lowered conversion price of 8th series convertible bonds to 3,271 won/share from 4,063 won/share, effective June 19
May 15 Inventiva Sa
* Inventiva announces positive results of 12 month primate toxicity study with IVA337
* Electrocardiography did not reveal any undesirable effects related to IVA337 treatment
* No adverse clinical signs observed at any dose-levels during treatment period
* Ophthalmological examinations did not reveal any undesirable effects related to IVA337 treatment
* Inventiva is currently conducting phase IIB clinical trials with IVA337 in both NASH and SSC, results expected in second half of 2018
* Clinical pathology investigations did not reveal any undesirable effects related to IVA337 treatment
* Inventiva will have by mid-2018 necessary toxicology package required to move into phase III testing and for regulatory filing
June 19 Guangzhou Boji Medical & Biotechnological
* PETER EKMARK APPOINTED NEW CEO, WILL START AUG.1