BRIEF-Richard Abbe reports 5.8 pct passive stake in CHF Solutions
* Richard Abbe reports 5.8 percent passive stake in CHF Solutions Inc as of june 6 - sec filing
April 10 Inventiva SA:
* Expects to finalize recruitment of patients for Phase 2B of developing IVA337 product in the treatment of systemic sclerosis in second semester of 2017
* Expects first results of the study to be announced in second semester of 2018
SEATTLE, June 14 General Electric Co said on Wednesday it will combine its power and energy distribution businesses to create its largest unit by revenue as the top executive at GE Power announced his retirement after failing to win the conglomerate's CEO job.
* Mallinckrodt enrolls first patient in Phase 2B trial of H.P. Acthar® gel (repository corticotropin injection) for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS)