July 5 INVENTIVA SA:

* INVENTIVA'S REVENUES FOR FIRST HALF OF 2017 TOTALED EUR 2.7 MILLION

* AS OF JUNE 30, 2017, INVENTIVA'S CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS STOOD AT EUR 64 MILLION

* ENROLLMENT IN PHASE IIB NATIVE STUDY IS PROGRESSING BUT IS RUNNING BEHIND ORIGINAL SCHEDULE

* RESULTS FROM PHASE IIB TRIAL INVESTIGATING IVA337 ARE NOW ANTICIPATED EARLY 2019, VERSUS PREVIOUS EXPECTATION OF MID-2018

* DATA PRESENTED AT 2017 INTERNATIONAL LIVER CONGRESS SUPPORT POTENTIAL OF IVA337 AS A TREATMENT FOR NASH

* PHASE IIA IMPROVES STUDY TO BEGIN ENROLLMENT BEFORE YEAR END 2017