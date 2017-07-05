BRIEF-Cytori Therapeutics receives key cell therapy patent for scleroderma
Cytori Therapeutics - receives key cell therapy patent for scleroderma, patent has a term at least through 2034
July 5 INVENTIVA SA:
* INVENTIVA'S REVENUES FOR FIRST HALF OF 2017 TOTALED EUR 2.7 MILLION
* AS OF JUNE 30, 2017, INVENTIVA'S CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS STOOD AT EUR 64 MILLION
* ENROLLMENT IN PHASE IIB NATIVE STUDY IS PROGRESSING BUT IS RUNNING BEHIND ORIGINAL SCHEDULE
* RESULTS FROM PHASE IIB TRIAL INVESTIGATING IVA337 ARE NOW ANTICIPATED EARLY 2019, VERSUS PREVIOUS EXPECTATION OF MID-2018
* DATA PRESENTED AT 2017 INTERNATIONAL LIVER CONGRESS SUPPORT POTENTIAL OF IVA337 AS A TREATMENT FOR NASH
PHASE IIA IMPROVES STUDY TO BEGIN ENROLLMENT BEFORE YEAR END 2017
Merck to present new data from clinical trials evaluating Isentress HD (raltegravir) and investigational HIV therapies Doravirine and MK-8591 at IAS 2017
July 6 Global demand for air travel rose 7.7 percent in May as almost all regions, excluding the Middle East and North America, posted record-high May load factors, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said on Thursday.