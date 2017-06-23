WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1800 GMT/2 PM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 23 Inventronics Ltd
* Inventronics appoints new directors and announces reclassification as a tier 2 issuer on tsx venture exchange
* Inventronics ltd - reclassification of company as tier 2 issuer will not have any impact on shareholders of company
* Says common shares of co will continue to trade under symbol ivx on tsxv
* Inventronics ltd - if tsxv approval is not received both nicole maruzzo and michael martin have agreed to resign as directors of co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.
Bengaluru, June 24 Infosys Ltd, India's second-biggest software services exporter, is re-evaluating its long-term targets because tougher market conditions have made them appear "daunting", the company's chairman said on Saturday.