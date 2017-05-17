May 17 Inventure Foods Inc-

* Inventure Foods Inc - co, units entered into a first amendment to credit agreement and limited waiver effective as of May 12, 2017

* Inventure Foods Inc - lenders granted company an extension of temporary waiver of requirement under abl credit agreement

* Inventure Foods - temporary waiver of requirement under agreement to deliver financial statements without a going concern opinion from May 15 to July 17