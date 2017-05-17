BRIEF-Marching Moose Capital Corp. Announces update on definitive agreement with Avidian Gold Inc.
May 17 Inventure Foods Inc-
* Inventure Foods Inc - co, units entered into a first amendment to credit agreement and limited waiver effective as of May 12, 2017
* Inventure Foods Inc - lenders granted company an extension of temporary waiver of requirement under abl credit agreement
* Inventure Foods - temporary waiver of requirement under agreement to deliver financial statements without a going concern opinion from May 15 to July 17 Source text: (bit.ly/2rpBwCD) Further company coverage:
* Deal would create biggest U.S. natural gas producer (New throughout, adds analyst comment and fact that deal would create the biggest U.S. natural gas producer)
* Intelsat SA -unit intends to offer $1.5 billion aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2025