March 16 Inventure Foods Inc
* Files for non-timely 10-K
* Inventure Foods says as of filing deadline for annual
report, co had not yet completed its fresh frozen foods
trademark and goodwill impairment tests
* Inventure Foods says company cannot eliminate the reasons
causing the inability to file timely without unreasonable effort
or expense
* Inventure Foods - anticipates that statements of
operations contained in annual report will differ materially
from those reported for Q4 and FY 2015
* Inventure Foods - for year ended December 31, 2016,
company expects to report net revenues of about $269.0 million,
4.8 percent decrease over fiscal 2015
Source: (bit.ly/2nt35wX)
