March 16 Inventure Foods Inc

* Files for non-timely 10-K

* Inventure Foods says as of filing deadline for annual report, co had not yet completed its fresh frozen foods trademark and goodwill impairment tests

* Inventure Foods says company cannot eliminate the reasons causing the inability to file timely without unreasonable effort or expense

* Inventure Foods - anticipates that statements of operations contained in annual report will differ materially from those reported for Q4 and FY 2015

* Inventure Foods - for year ended December 31, 2016, company expects to report net revenues of about $269.0 million, 4.8 percent decrease over fiscal 2015