BRIEF-Prime Living buys 10 pct in Prime Living Ireland for SEK 10 million
* PRIME LIVING ACQUIRES 10% IN PRIME LIVING IRELAND LTD FOR SEK 10 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 8 Invesco Canada
* Invesco canada says it is reducing management and advisory fees on select series across several funds, effective may 23, 2017
* Invesco canada says operating expenses for select fee-based series of certain funds are being capped
* Invesco canada - maf reductions and operating expense caps are expected to have an immediate effect on 75 fund series, beginning may 23, 2017
* Invesco canada expects management expense ratios (mers) will be reduced by an average of 0.17 percentage points Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, June 19 Financial firms in Britain must submit applications by July 3 for licences for sweeping new European Union securities rules that will come into effect from 2018, the Financial Conduct Authority said on Monday.
* ANNOUNCED A FIRM ORDER FOR 200 CFM INTERNATIONAL LEAP-1A ENGINES TO POWER NEW AIRBUS A320NEO FAMILY AIRCRAFT