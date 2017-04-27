BRIEF-Capstone Mining reaches agreement to sell Kutcho Project
* Capstone Mining Corp - intends to use net proceeds from sale primarily to reduce outstanding borrowings under its revolving credit facility
April 27 Invesco Ltd:
* Invesco Ltd - entered into a definitive agreement to acquire source, provider of exchange-traded funds (etfs) based in Europe
* Invesco Ltd - transaction will be funded with available cash and is expected to close in q3 of 2017, pending regulatory approvals
* Invesco Ltd - source is majority owned by an affiliate of Warburg Pincus and remainder owned by five major banks
* Invesco Ltd - transaction includes approximately $18 billion in source-managed AUM, plus approximately $7 billion in externally managed AUM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Desert Star to acquire the Kutcho high grade copper-zinc-silver-gold project from Capstone Mining and announces updated PFS results; post tax C$265 million NPV8pct and 27.6pct IRR
June 15 The planned merger of DuPont and Dow Chemical Co on Thursday has won U.S. antitrust approval on condition that the companies sell certain crop protection products and other assets, according to a court filing on Thursday.