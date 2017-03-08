March 8 Citizens Bancshares Inc
* Investar Holding Corp announces agreement to acquire
Citizens Bancshares
* Says deal for $45.8 million
* Says respective boards of each of citizens and investar
unanimously approved transactions
* Says estimates annual pre-tax expense reductions
associated with deal will exceed 30 pct of Citizen Bank's annual
non-interest expenses
* Says transaction is expected to be over 20 pct accretive
to 2018 EPS, first full year of combined operations
* Says expense savings with the deal are estimated to be
fully achieved beginning in 2018
