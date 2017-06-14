AIRSHOW-Two Iranian airlines plan to buy 73 Airbus jets
PARIS, June 22 Airbus said on Thursday two Iranian airlines had committed to buying 73 planes in a last-minute flurry of deals for the European planemaker at the Paris Airshow.
June 14 Investar Holding Corp:
* Investar Holding Corporation announces acquisition approvals
* Investar Holding Corp - upon satisfaction of all closing conditions, company anticipates it will close citizens acquisition by early july 2017
* Investar Holding Corp - on june 14, co announced that it has received approvals from federal reserve board, FDIC and Louisiana OFI to acquire citizens Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRASILIA, June 22 Braskem SA, Latin America's largest petrochemical company, will invest $675 million to build a sixth U.S.-based polypropylene-production plant, the company said on Wednesday.
