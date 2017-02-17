Feb 17 Investec Plc:

* Has received complaint referral lodged by Competition Commission.

* Note that case against Investec Limited is confined to conduct of a single trader who is employed by bank.

* Intends to seek further information from Competition Commission with respect to specifics of charges in order to continue to co-operate with them Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)