* Significant macro events over financial year have impacted
group's operating environment
* Possibility of a hard Brexit continues to create
uncertainty and could impact overall levels of economic growth
* South African economy has been weak as politics continue
to dominate developments
* FY revenue is expected to be well ahead of prior year
* FY impairments are expected to be in line with prior year
* FY expenses are expected to grow marginally faster than
revenue
* For year to March 31 2017, common equity tier 1 ratio is
expected to remain slightly below group's target of 10 pct for
Investec Limited
* For March 31 2016 to Feb. 28 2017: - third party assets
under management increased 24.3 pct to 151.2 bln stg- up 13.9
pct on a currency neutral basis
* Operating profit is expected to be comfortably ahead of
prior year
* FY capital ratios are expected to be within group's target
total capital adequacy range
* For the period March 31 2016 to Feb. 28 2017, customer
accounts (deposits) up 23.1 pct to 29.6 bln stg, up 5.5 pct on a
currency neutral basis
* For year to March 31 2017 common equity tier 1 ratio is
expected to remain ahead of target for Investec Plc
* For the period 31 march 2016 to Feb. 28 2017, core loans
and advances up 27.1 pct to 23.0 bln stg, up 7.2 pct on a
currency neutral basis.
* FY group expects credit loss ratio on average core loans
and advances to be approximately 0.52-0.55 pct
