March 22 Investis Holding SA:
* Dividend payment of 2.35 Swiss francs per share proposed
* FY increased its operating profit (EBIT) by 27% to 76.4
million Swiss (py: 60.2 million Swiss francs)
* Increased its revenue by 3% to 162 million Swiss francs
($163.03 million) in 2016 (prior year: 157 million francs)
* FY net profit stood at 45.1 million francs, slightly above
prior year (44.6 million francs)
* Sustainable increases in revenue are expected in all areas
of activity in 2017
* However, discontinuation of construction management
activity as a general contracting service will have a negative
impact on revenue, but will have a positive impact on ebit
margin in 2017
* Expect our solid business performance to continue in 2017
financial year. Our medium-term targets remain unchanged
($1 = 0.9937 Swiss francs)
(Gdynia Newsroom)