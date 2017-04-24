BRIEF-Internet of Things signs Letter of Intent to acquire Weather Telematics
* Internet of Things Inc. signs Letter of Intent to acquire Weather Telematics Inc.
April 24Jiangsu Yinhe Electronics Co Ltd :
* Says an investment firm sold 5.6 percent stake in the company, decreasing its stake in the company down to 32.4 percent from 38.0 percent
* Announced four internal appointments and two new additions to its Distribution and Business Development Group
