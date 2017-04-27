BRIEF-Commercial Metals says costs associated with sale of CMC Cometals to be about $10 mln
* Commercial metals co says estimates costs associated with sale of cmc cometals are expected to be approximately $10.0 million - sec filing
April 27 Investment Friends Capital SA :
* Its shareholder have decided on lowering nominal value of co shares from 3.0 zloty per share to 0.6 zloty per share
* The lowered capital in the amount of 36.0 million zlotys ($9.35 million) to be transferred to the supplementary capital
* After the change, the company's share capital to be at 9.0 million zlotys Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8803 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Home Capital Group Inc - aggregate available liquidity and credit capacity $1.11 billion as of June 14 versus $1.12 billion as of June 13
* Sutherland asset management corporation announces sale and issuance of $65.0 million senior secured notes due 2022