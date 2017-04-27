April 27 Investment Friends Capital SA :

* Its shareholder have decided on lowering nominal value of co shares from 3.0 zloty per share to 0.6 zloty per share

* The lowered capital in the amount of 36.0 million zlotys ($9.35 million) to be transferred to the supplementary capital

* After the change, the company's share capital to be at 9.0 million zlotys Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8803 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)