UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 19Guangzhou Lingnan Group Holdings Co Ltd :
* Says a Guangzhou-based investment management firm has acquired 12.9 percent stake(86.7 million shares) in the company, increasing its stake in the company to 12.9 percent from 0
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/C8l3RE
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources