May 19 Pallinghurst Resources Ltd:
* Offer for Gemfields Plc
* Offer to be made by Pallinghurst for whole of issued and
to be issued share capital of Gemfields not already held by it
* Under terms of offer, each Gemfields shareholder will be
entitled to receive 1.91 Pallinghurst shares for each Gemfields
share
* Offer values each Gemfields share at 38.5 pence
* Offer values entire issued and to be issued ordinary share
capital of Gemfields at approximately 211,450,623 stg
* Offer will result in Gemfields investors (other than
Pallinghurst) owning approximately 42.2 pct of enlarged group as
at May 17
* Irrevocable undertakings and Pallinghurst's current
holding in Gemfields constitute 75.27 pct of Gemfields' total
issued share capital
* As at date of this announcement, offer has become
unconditional as to acceptances
