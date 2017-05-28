BRIEF-China Evergrande Group enters into purchase agreement with Credit Suisse among others
* Entered into purchase agreement with, among others, Credit Suisse, China Citic Bank International and Haitong International
May 29 Investore Property Ltd
* FY profit after income tax of NZ$28.5 mln, up NZ$17.0 mln on forecast
* 5.35CPS cash dividend for FY17
* 2.06CPS cash dividend for quarter ended 31 March 2017, with 0.5404CPS imputation credits attached
* Targeting annual cash dividend for FY18 of 7.46CPS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, June 21 The White House is bringing together drone makers, wireless companies and venture capitalists on Thursday to look at ways government can help speed new technologies to the marketplace.
LONDON, June 21 The great tin wall of China is about to come crashing down.