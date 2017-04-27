BRIEF-THL Credit raises $511 mln collateralized loan obligation
* THL Credit raises $511 million collateralized loan obligation
April 27 Investors Bancorp Inc-
* Investors Bancorp Inc announces first quarter financial results and cash dividend
* Q1 earnings per share $0.16
* Net interest income for three months ended march 31, 2017 was $167.1 million, an 8.1% increase
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* THL Credit raises $511 million collateralized loan obligation
* Guggenheim Investments places 39 ETFS on the new no-transaction-fee ETF platform by BNY Mellon’s Pershing Source text for Eikon:
June 15 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday: