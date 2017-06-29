BRIEF-Kingtone Wirelessinfo Solution sees 2017 revenue between $2 mln-$4 mln
June 30 Kingtone Wirelessinfo Solution Holding Ltd:
June 28 New York City And State Comptrollers, Calstrs Call On Mylan
* To request immediate resignation of director wendy cameron-letter
* To negotiate chairman robert coury's exit-letter
* To hire an independent chairman-letter
* To reconstitute its board with a substantial majority of new, independent directors-letter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Michael Erman)
June 30 Kingtone Wirelessinfo Solution Holding Ltd:
* DHT Holdings Inc - 47.7 million common shares offered by the selling shareholders
LONDON, June 30 World stocks were on track for their best start to a year since 2003 while oil and the dollar were facing their biggest first-half drop for years.