UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 18 Invisible Sentinel Inc:
* Invisible Sentinel Inc says raises $7.6 million in equity financing - SEC Filing
* Invisible Sentinel Inc disclosed in Form D with U.S. SEC that total offering amount was for $9 million Source text (bit.ly/2pewXhh)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources