March 22 Invision AG:
* Releases 2016 consolidated financial statements and
proposes dividend payment of 0.50 euros per share
* Fy total revenues were at 12.426 million euros ($13.42
million)(2015: 12.708 million euros)
* In 2016, group achieved an EBIT increase (earnings before
interest and taxes) of 33 percent to 3.547 million euros (2015:
2.676 million euros)
* For 2017 fiscal year, Invision expects a slight increase
in total revenues and an overall positive result.
* FY operating cash flow increased by 103 percent to 4.472
million euros (2015: 2.334 million euros)
* Proposes to pay a dividend of 0.50 euros per share
($1 = 0.9257 euros)
