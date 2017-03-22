March 22 Invision AG:

* Releases 2016 consolidated financial statements and proposes dividend payment of 0.50 euros per share

* Fy total revenues were at 12.426 million euros ($13.42 million)(2015: 12.708 million euros)

* In 2016, group achieved an EBIT increase (earnings before interest and taxes) of 33 percent to 3.547 million euros (2015: 2.676 million euros)

* For 2017 fiscal year, Invision expects a slight increase in total revenues and an overall positive result.

* FY operating cash flow increased by 103 percent to 4.472 million euros (2015: 2.334 million euros)

* Proposes to pay a dividend of 0.50 euros per share