UPDATE 1-Time Warner signs deal to develop shows for Snapchat
June 19 Time Warner Inc and Snap Inc said on Monday they had entered into an agreement to develop original shows for messaging service Snapchat over the next two years.
May 4 Invision AG:
* In Q1 of 2017, company's total revenues increased by 11 percent to 3.460 million euros ($3.77 million) (3 months 2016: 3.120 million euros)
* In Q1 of 2017, company achieved an EBIT (earnings before interest and taxes) of 0.576 million euros
* Q1 consolidated group result declined by 21 percent to 0.524 million euros (3 months 2016: 0.663 million euros)
* For 2017 fiscal year, executive board still expects a slight increase in total revenues and an overall positive result Source text - bit.ly/2qtUJGo Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9181 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
BRUSSELS, June 19 The chief Brexit negotiators of Britain and the European Union agreed on Monday that talks until October should focus on citizens rights, a financial settlement and other separation issues, with a separate dialogue on Northern Ireland, a document showed.
* PROJECTS FOR CAPITAL INCREASE WITH RETAINED INTEREST OF € 11 MILLION AND RESERVED CAPITAL INCREASE OF APPROXIMATELY € 23 MILLION