May 4 Invision AG:

* In Q1 of 2017, company's total revenues increased by 11 percent to 3.460 million euros ($3.77 million) (3 months 2016: 3.120 million euros)

* In Q1 of 2017, company achieved an EBIT (earnings before interest and taxes) of 0.576 million euros

* Q1 consolidated group result declined by 21 percent to 0.524 million euros (3 months 2016: 0.663 million euros)

* For 2017 fiscal year, executive board still expects a slight increase in total revenues and an overall positive result