Amazon to buy upmarket grocer Whole Foods for $13.7 bln
June 16 Amazon.com Inc said it would buy Whole Foods Market Inc in a deal valued at about $13.7 billion, including debt.
Feb 24 Invista SA
* Invista to explore strategic alternatives for its apparel & advanced textiles business
* Invista SA - alternatives include potentially selling, or retaining and further investing in business within invista
* Invista SA - details about business and exploration process are confidential
* Invista SA - has retained Goldman, Sachs & Co. to assist company in exploring strategic alternatives Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 16 Amazon.com Inc said it would buy Whole Foods Market Inc in a deal valued at about $13.7 billion, including debt.
ASTANA, June 16 The estimated cost of a project to boost output at the Karachaganak gas condensate field in Kazakhstan has been halved from last year's $9 billion, a senior Kazakh energy official said on Friday.
VENICE, Italy, June 16 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) does not expect its diesel problems in the United States to have an impact on its short-term business targets, the carmaker's Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne said on Friday.