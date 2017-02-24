Feb 24 Invista SA

* Invista to explore strategic alternatives for its apparel & advanced textiles business

* Invista SA - alternatives include potentially selling, or retaining and further investing in business within invista

* Invista SA - details about business and exploration process are confidential

* Invista SA - has retained Goldman, Sachs & Co. to assist company in exploring strategic alternatives