* Entrée Resources provides update on oyu tolgoi jv and corporate activities
May 8 Invitae Corp
* Invitae exceeds 26,000 samples accessioned, reports revenue of $10.3 million and net loss of $0.64 per share in first quarter 2017
* Q1 loss per share $0.64
* Q1 revenue $10.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $11.3 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.64 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Invitae Corp - Management expects full-year 2017 revenue between $55 million and $65 million
* FY2017 revenue view $60.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* CAI International, Inc. Announces proposed offering of $250 million aggregate principal amount of asset-backed notes
* Esquire Financial Holdings Inc sees IPO of 2.56 million shares of common stock to be priced between $14 and $16 per share - SEC filing