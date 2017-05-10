May 10 Invitation Homes Inc

* Invitation Homes announces a voluntary debt prepayment

* Invitation Homes - subsidiary, voluntarily prepaid about $510 million of borrowings outstanding under loan agreement, dated as of November 12, 2014

* Invitation Homes Inc - voluntary prepayment reduced outstanding principal balance of company's IH 2014-sfr3 securitization to approximately $251 million

* Invitation Homes - prepayment made with proceeds from co's securitization transaction involving certificates guaranteed by Fannie Mae, related loan agreement