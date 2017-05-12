BRIEF-Unbxd raises $12.5 mln to fuel innovation in AI powered e-commerce product discovery
* Unbxd raises $12.5 million to fuel innovation in ai powered e-commerce product discovery
May 11 Invitation Homes Inc
* Invitation Homes reports first quarter 2017 results, sets 2017 guidance
* Q1 revenue $239 million versus I/B/E/S view $239.9 million
* April same store sales rose 4.7 percent
* Qtrly net loss per share $0.08
* Sees 2017 core FFO per share $0.96 - $1.04
* Qtrly FFO $0.04
* Qtrly core FFO $0.25
* Sees 2017 AFFO per share $0.80 - $0.88
* Qtrly AFFO per share $0.22
* Sees 2017 same store revenue growth 4.75% - 5.25%
PRETORIA, June 19 Barclays Africa Group unduly benefited from apartheid-era bailouts and must repay 1.1 billion rand ($86 million), South Africa's anti-graft watchdog said on Monday.
June 19 CDPQ, Canada's second-largest pension fund, and General Electric Co signed a commitment letter to form a $2 billion global aircraft financing platform.