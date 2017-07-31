FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
BRIEF-InVivo Therapeutics announces updates on the INSPIRE study
#Brexit
#Business
#Trump
#Venezuela
#NorthKorea
#Technology
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Trump fires communications director Scaramucci in new White House upheaval
The Trump White House
Trump fires communications director Scaramucci in new White House upheaval
Bitcoin's software code could be split to create a clone
Technology
Bitcoin's software code could be split to create a clone
Paris 2024 Olympics nearly assured as LA agrees to 2028
Sport
Paris 2024 Olympics nearly assured as LA agrees to 2028
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
July 31, 2017 / 12:21 PM / a day ago

BRIEF-InVivo Therapeutics announces updates on the INSPIRE study

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 31 (Reuters) - InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp

* InVivo Therapeutics announces updates on the INSPIRE study

* InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp - ‍announces two new patient conversions​

* InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp says implements temporary enrollment halt

* InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp - ‍implements temporary enrollment halt​

* InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp - six of 11 patients (54.5 %) have had an AIS grade improvement at six-month primary endpoint visit

* InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp - ‍a patient improved from complete AIS A SCI to motor incomplete AIS C SCI at one-month visit in INSPIRE study​

* InVivo Therapeutics Holdings - a second patient improved from complete AIS A SCI to sensory incomplete AIS B SCI at six-month visit in INSPIRE study​

* InVivo Therapeutics - most recent patient to enroll into INSPIRE study, implanted in late June 2017, passed away suddenly at rehabilitation facility

* InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp - ‍as a result of temporary enrollment halt, company anticipates completing INSPIRE enrollment in first half of 2018​

* InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp - cause of death of patient was deemed to be unrelated to neuro-spinal scaffold or implantation procedure

* InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp says anticipates submitting a Humanitarian Device Exemption (HDE) application in second half of 2018 for INSPIRE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.