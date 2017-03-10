March 10 Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp :

* Invivo Therapeutics reports 2016 year-end financial results and business update

* Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp qtrly GAAP net loss per diluted share $0.17

* Qtrly adjusted net loss per diluted share 0.21

* Invivo Therapeutics holdings- "ended year with about $33 million in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities that we project will fund us into q2 of 2018"

* Expect to submit HDE application for marketing approval of neuro-spinal scaffold by q2 2018

* Plan to initiate first study in cervical SCI in Canada in coming months