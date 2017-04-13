Attacks on Western cities prompt insurers to adapt
* New policies hard to price, insurers want to keep market share
April 13 Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp :
* It intends to amend its protocol for inspire study to include an additional arm - SEC filing
* Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp says plans to submit amended protocol to United States Food And Drug Administration in Q2 of 2017 - SEC filing
* Invivo Therapeutics Holdings - additional arm is in order to gather baseline and outcome measures on thoracic, complete spinal cord injury patients
* Invivo Therapeutics - estimates that 20 to 40 additional patients will participate in additional arm; arm to have no impact on timeline for inspire study Source text: (bit.ly/2nIgYI9) Further company coverage:
* New policies hard to price, insurers want to keep market share
* Nintendo jumps on enthusiasm for Super Mario Odyssey for Switch
June 15 WS Atkins, a British engineering and design consultancy, said its full-year pretax profit rose about 18 percent, helped by its North American business.