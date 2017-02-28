Feb 28 INVL Baltic Farmland AB:
* Revenue was 531,000 euros ($561,904.20) for period of 2016
* Audited consolidated net profit of INVL Baltic Farmland,
AB group and company amounted to 1.2 million euros
* Plans for 2017 to receive 575,000 euros of revenue and to
earn a consolidated net profit of 350,000 euros
* Board proposes approving a dividend per share for 2016 of
0.07 euro and allocating a total of 226,000 euros for dividends
