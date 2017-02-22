Feb 23 Invocare Ltd

* outlook for 2017 is for a continued improvement in groups operating ebitda growth with high single digit growth anticipated for 2017

* operating eps growth for 2017 is expected to be slightly lower due to additional costs of debt impacting in 2017

* "longer term outlook is for continuing improvement in operating ebitda performance and for operating eps growth to reliably deliver double digit growth." Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: