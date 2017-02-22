UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 23 Invocare Ltd
* outlook for 2017 is for a continued improvement in groups operating ebitda growth with high single digit growth anticipated for 2017
* operating eps growth for 2017 is expected to be slightly lower due to additional costs of debt impacting in 2017
* "longer term outlook is for continuing improvement in operating ebitda performance and for operating eps growth to reliably deliver double digit growth." Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources