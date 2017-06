April 28 Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane SpA:

* Q1 revenues: 86.4 million euros ($94.13 million) (up 5.8 pct compared with the first quarter of 2016)

* Q1 profits: 28.9 million euros (up 23.0 pct compared with the same period of 2016)

* Confirms the guidelines, already disclosed to the market, in outlook for the 2017 financial year Source text: www.1info.it Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9179 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)