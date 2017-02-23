BRIEF-Wuyi International Pharmaceutical appoints Chen Cheng Qing as chairman
* Lin Ou Wen an executive director retired from board
Feb 23 Ion Beam Applications SA:
* To install Spain's first proton therapy center
* Announces that it has signed a contract with Quirónsalud, Spain's leading hospital group and part of Germany's Helios Group, to install a Proteus(®)ONE compact proton therapy solution in Madrid
* The typical end-user price for a Proteus(®)ONE system with a maintenance contract is between 35 an 40 million euros ($36.93 million-$42.21 million)

($1 = 0.9477 euros)
* Says its wholly owned subsidiary acquired 70 percent stake in a Hebei-based pharma company
* Bristol-Myers Squibb to sell manufacturing facility in swords, Ireland to SK Biotek Co., Ltd.